Sagar Cements sees production fall 3% in December

08 January 2020

India’s Sagar Cements has reported a 3.3 per cent YoY fall in cement production to 219,776t for December 2019, compared to 227,247t of the year-ago period. Consolidated cement production and purchase for the month stood at 300,138t, down by 7.6 per cent compared to 324,685t in December 2018.

However, the company’s standalone cement sales for December 2019 rose 2.3 per cent YoY to 232,556t from 227,304t. Consolidated cement sales declined 4.3 per cent YoY to 312,132t from 326,272t.

