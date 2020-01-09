Cimtogo signs US$30m contract with Ayoki

Togo-based cement producer Cimtogo has signed a US$30m contract with Ayoki to extend its cement capacity by 1Mta to 2Mta, reports ActuDaily. The project is expected to generate 200-300 jobs.



"With this investment, the HeidelbergCement Group believes in the prospects of the Togolese economy and continues to contribute to its development with the transformation of national resources, as part of the NDP,” said Eric Goulignac, HeidelbergCement’s country manager.



The capacity expansion project by the HeidelbergCement subsidiary brings total investment since 2014 to US$250m following US$200m invested in to Scantogo and US$20m for the new Cimtogo grinding unit in Kara.

