PT Semen Indonesia to concentrate on strengthening regional market position

13 January 2020

Hendi Prio Santoso, managing director of PT Semen Indonesia Tbk (SMGR), has stated that the company will focus on developing derivative products and expanding into regional markets.



"As an integrated provider of building material solutions, the affirmation of the company's focus is very important to maintain a sustainable growth trend in the future," said Mr Santoso.



He was very grateful for the company's performance achievements in 2019. In the midst of increasingly-fierce industry competition, SMGR can continue to maintain its positive performance while adjusting to the merger of PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia Tbk (SMCB) into Semen Indonesia Group (SIG).



Good synergy, supported by sustainable efficiency programmes and optimal business management, enables SMGR to achieve the targets set. "This is a good lesson that must be continued in 2020," added Mr Santoso.

Published under