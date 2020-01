Algerian cement exports increase 239% in 11M19

14 January 2020

The value of Algerian cement and clinker exports has surged 239.2 per cent to US$59.24m in the 11M19, compared with US$17.47m in the year-ago period, according to the Customs’ Surveys and Prospects Department (DEPD).

Saïd Djellab, former trade minister, had said in November that cement export revenues were expected to reach US$60m in late 2019, however, these figures are now expected to require adjustment considering the pace of development.

