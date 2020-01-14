Saudi Cement invest SAR23m in Bahrain's United Cement

Saudi Arabian Cement has bought a stake in United Cement Co BSC of Bahrain from Esterad Investment Co for SAR23m (US$6.13m). The sale is for a 36 per cent stake in United Cement, which is located in Adliya.



United Cement operates a a bulk fleet of transport ships with a capacity of 3000t each and can supply more than 80,000tpm of cement to Bahrain from the GCC region. The company trades OPC, sulphate-resistant cement and white Portland cement in bulk and bagged forms.



United Cement was originally set up in 1999, as a joint venture between Saudi Cement and Esterad Investment Co, before Bahrain Bulk Handling acquired a stake in the Bahrain operation.

