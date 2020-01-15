Raysut Cement records surge in profit for 2019

Oman’s Raysut Cement Co has seen a 1156.9 per cent surge in profit to OMR4.3m (US$11.2m) in its unaudited results for 2019, compared to OMR343,652 in the previous year.
However, total revenue has decreased 7.6 per cent YoY to OMR85.68m from OMR92.76m in 2018.
