Cemenco completes plant upgrades worth US$14m

17 January 2020


Liberia's Cemenco (HeidelbergCement) has commissioned new upgrades worth US$14m at its grinding plant in Monrovia. Following the works, the company’s roller press can now produce 700,000tpa, representing a 30 per cent increase.

A new silo with a capacity of 2000t and a bulk cement loading point has also been put into operation. Other additions include a shrink-wrap palletiser, a second bagging line and four Eco Hoppers for unloading at the port.

