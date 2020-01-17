CemNet.com » Cement News » Cementos Progreso acquires Cemento Interoceánico

Cementos Progreso acquires Cemento Interoceánico
17 January 2020


Guatemala’s Cementos Progreso has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Cemento Interoceanico SA, a Panama-based producer.

Fabrega, Molino & Mulino acted as a legal adviser to Cementos Progreso, while Morgan & Morgan represented Cemento Interoceanico, according to Market Line.

