Cementos Progreso acquires Cemento Interoceánico

17 January 2020

Guatemala’s Cementos Progreso has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Cemento Interoceanico SA, a Panama-based producer.



Fabrega, Molino & Mulino acted as a legal adviser to Cementos Progreso, while Morgan & Morgan represented Cemento Interoceanico, according to Market Line.

