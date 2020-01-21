Baudouin Nizet appointed head of McInnis

ICR Newsroom By 21 January 2020

The Board of McInnis Cement has appointed Baudouin Nizet as president and CEO of McInnis Cement, succeeding Jean Moreau, who held the post in an interim capacity since 2018.



Mr Nizet was senior vice-president at Stuart Olson Building Group but previously served as senior vice-president, Québec and Atlantic region at Holcim (Canada) in Montréal and in Toronto as president and CEO, spanning the transition to CRH Canada.



The Board also named Alex Wojciechowski as COO. He has more than 30 years of experience in cement production, including maintenance and plant manager roles, along with overseeing industrial equipment investment projects.

