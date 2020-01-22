Dewan Cement of Pakistan to elect seven directors

22 January 2020

Dewan Cement Ltd (DCL) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 20 January about the election of seven directors of the company for a three-year period.



Company Secretary, Mohammad Hanif German, stated in a notification to PSX that the election will be carried out in the forthcoming Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company, scheduled to be held on 27 January 2020.



The new directors are expected to be Haroon Iqbal, Syed Muhammad Anwar, Waseem-ul-Haque Ansari, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Muhammad Baqar Jafferi, Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqi and Aziz-ul-Haque.

Published under