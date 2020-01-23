Aumund win clinker conveyor order from Ask Cement

AUMUND Fördertechnik GmbH has won a clinker conveying system order from ASK Cement, which is building a greenfield cement plant in Yekaterinburg, Ural region, Russia.



AUMUND developed the concept for the complete clinker conveying package at the plant, together with ASK Cement and its long-time engineering partner, the Sibniiproject Cement Design Institute in Novosibirsk. The concept comprises transportation of clinker from the kiln to the clinker silo, which has five discharge channels, as well as onward conveying to the cement mills.



AUMUND is supplying type KZB and type KZB-Q (with baffles) pan conveyors, type BZB bucket apron conveyors, type SDG clinker silo discharge gates and various chutes. Intercem has also ordered type BWZ AUMUND chain bucket elevators for mill circulation and type BWG-L AUMUND Belt bucket elevators for cement silo feeding for the project. Delivery of the equipment is planned for the end of the 1Q20.

