CemNet.com » Cement News » Azerbaijan records fall in production for 2019

Azerbaijan records fall in production for 2019

Azerbaijan records fall in production for 2019
23 January 2020


Azerbaijan produced around 3.4Mt of cement during 2019, a 1.4 per cent decrease compared to the previous year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

The decline in production indicators has been attributed to a 6.1 per cent contraction in capital investments for construction and installation works to AZN11.2bn (US$6.6bn) in 2019. During the year, AZN1.358bn was invested in housing construction, representing a 4.8 per cent fall from 2018.

During the first 11 months of 2019, the country also recorded a 16.4 per cent decrease in cement and cement clinker imports.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Azerbaijan Supply-Demand production 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com