Azerbaijan records fall in production for 2019

23 January 2020

Azerbaijan produced around 3.4Mt of cement during 2019, a 1.4 per cent decrease compared to the previous year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

The decline in production indicators has been attributed to a 6.1 per cent contraction in capital investments for construction and installation works to AZN11.2bn (US$6.6bn) in 2019. During the year, AZN1.358bn was invested in housing construction, representing a 4.8 per cent fall from 2018.

During the first 11 months of 2019, the country also recorded a 16.4 per cent decrease in cement and cement clinker imports.

Published under