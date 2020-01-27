Tabuk Cement appoints new board members

27 January 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Cement Co has announced the appointment of Saoud bin Solaiman Al Juhni as its new chairman. Furthermore, the company also nominated new members of the board, including Abdulaziz bin Abdelrahman Al Khamis as deputy chairman.



The board is expected to serve for the new term, effective from 26 January 2020 until 25 January 2023.

Published under