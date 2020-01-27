Loesche attracts international audience to 8th Technical Seminar

27 January 2020

A total of 65 visitors and contributors from 22 nations including North Macedonia, Burkina Faso, Saudi Arabia, Syria, India and Bangladesh took part in Loesche's the eighth Technical Seminar at the company's Training Center in Düsseldorf, Germany, last year.



The event's motto was "resource-efficient strategies in cement production" and was primarily aimed at process and maintenance personnel in the cement industry. The focus was on the exchange of expert knowledge and practical experience.



The event began on 12 November with an informal evening of introductions in the Media Harbour in Düsseldorf. The seminar itself took place on the 13-14 of November.



The keynote presentations was presented by Dr Christina Fleiger from the VDZ, who gave an objective overview of the state of research of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies and the possibilities for their use in industry.



Loeesche's Chief Digital Officer, Ralph Viebrock, also presented keynote lecture on the seminar's second day on a state-of-the-art approach to digital maintenance planning.

