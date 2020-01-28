Hanson appoints new packed products director

UK-based Hanson has appointed Andrew Simpson as its new packed products director. Mr Simpson will now be responsible for the sales of the company packed products, including cement, ready-to-use concrete and aggregates.
Additional responsibilities now also include maintenance at the company’s ready-to-use production site in Nuneaton and its construction aggregate packing plants across the country.
UK-based Hanson has appointed Andrew Simpson as its new packed products director. Mr Simpson will now be responsible for the sales of the company packed products, including cement, ready-to-use concrete and aggregates.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email