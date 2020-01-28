Amouda Ciment exports 3200t to Niger

ICR Newsroom By 28 January 2020

In 2019 Algeria-based Amouda Ciment’s El Beida cement plant exported more than 3200t of cement to Niger, according to El Watan.



The company’s first export shipment was carried out in August, when it supplied 1400t to Niger and was followed by two deliveries of 400t each in October and November. A further 1000t was exported in December.



With a total value of US$340,000, the dispatches were the first exports of the cement plant and the company expects to increase export sales in the coming year.



Amouda Ciment operates a 2Mta dry-process plant in El Beida, Laghouat province. The facility’s clinker capacity is 1.6Mta.

