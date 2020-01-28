Swiss cement industry joins EU ETS

ICR Newsroom By 28 January 2020

From 1 January 2020 Swiss cement companies are participating in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS).



Based on the polluter-pays principle, the scheme will allow the sector to be exempt from carbon levies collected in Switzerland. Moreover, Swiss ETS participants will also be allowed to trade emission allowances in the larger EU market as the two systems have been linked since the start of the year.



Cemsuisse, the Swiss cement association, believes the system is an effective tool as it encourages the companies to be more efficient and to further reduce emissions, according to Swissinfo.

