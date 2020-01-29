National Cement Co launches new 0.75Mta plant in Kenya

Kenya’s National Cement Co (Devki Group) has launched a new 0.75Mta facility in Salgaa, Nakuru County, representing an investment of around KES5.8bn (US$57.5m).



The plant will manufacture the company’s Simba Cement product and is expected to generate 700 jobs.



Narendra Raval, chairman of Devki Group, has stated that National Cement’s overall production capacity will rise from 2Mta to 3.5Mta by July following ongoing expansion projects, which includes a 0.75Mta brownfield expansion to the Salgaa unit.

