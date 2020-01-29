Siam Cement sees 32% decline in profit for the 4Q19

Thailand’s Siam Cement has seen a 32 per cent YoY decrease in profit to THB7.1bn (US$230.3m) for the October-December 2019 period. Overall revenue fell nine per cent YoY to THB106.18bn.

Revenue from its cement and building material segment was down one per cent at THB45.14bn, due to lower sales in markets outside of southeast Asia, according to the company. Elsewhere, revenue from its chemicals business fell 23 per cent to THB41.35bn.

For the full-year 2019, Siam Cement saw a 28 per cent dip in profit to THB32.01bn.

