JK Lakshmi Cement records 251% surge in net profit

30 January 2020

India’s JK Lakshmi Cement has seen a 251 per cent YoY surge in its net profit to INR493.1m (US$6.92m) in the October-December 2019 period, compared with INR140.5m in the previous year.



Sales rose seven per cent YoY to INR10.05bn from INR9.35bn, while EBITDA advanced 48.5 per cent to INR1.67bn. The improved results were attributed to a reduction in logistic costs and improvements in fuel prices.



During the nine months until December 2019, net sales increased 10.1 per cent YoY to INR29.82bn and EBITDA surged 53.6 per cent to INR4.98bn.

