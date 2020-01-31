Ciments de Bizerte posts 32% increase in turnover in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 31 January 2020

In the 4Q19 Tunisia-based Ciments de Bizerte saw its local turnover increase by 56.6 per cent YoY to TND29.068m (US$10.3m) from TND18.559m in the 4Q18. Export turnover reached TND2.561m. For the full-year 2019 Ciments de Bizerte reported a 32.3 per cent rise in turnover to TND97.104m, up from TND73.388m in 2018.



In terms of clinker production, the company manufactured 242,409t in the 4Q19, up from 119,631t in the 4Q18. Cement output advanced by 33.4 per cent to 186,888t in the last quarter of 2019 when compared with 186,888t in the year-ago period.



In the 1Q20 the company expects to complete its maintenance work and as a result, increase its clinker and cement output. In addition, it plans to improve the control of its production and distribution costs. In terms of exports it will diversify its export customers and seek new markets, and increase the profitability of its wharf facilities by exporting clinker and bulk cement.









