Wonder Cement launches new grinding unit

31 January 2020

India’s Wonder Cement has launched operations at its new 2Mta grinding unit in Bhadnawar, Madhya Pradesh. This plant will be followed by the commissioning of another grinding unit in Jhajjar, Haryana, later this year, with both projects representing a total investment of INR8bn (US$112.09m).



The clinker for the plant will be supplied from the company’s production facility in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. "Now, we will be able to supply our cement in the rest of Madhya Pradesh", said Vivek Patni, director of Wonder Cement. "The new production unit also has a geographical advantage due to its proximity to the company headquarters in Rajasthan."

By the end of 2020, the company plans to have a total cement manufacturing capacity of 13Mta.

