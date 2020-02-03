National Cement Co of Alabama breaks ground

National Cement Co of Alabama (Vicat group), has broken ground on its US$250m expansion of the plant in the Saint Clair County town of Ragland, USA.



The expansion project is built adjacent to the company's existing plant on Highway 144. The expansion, expected to be completed by 2022, and the biggest economic project in a seven-county region of central Alabama. It is by far the town's biggest employer and a huge part of the economy, according to the town's mayor.



"This investment is going to keep National Cement here for years to come. They account for 70 to 75 per cent of this town's budget," says Mayor Richard Bunt. "So having them here now and in the future is very important to our town."



The ceremony followed an announcement of the company's plans for a second kiln at its 1.9Mta plant in December.

