CimMetal awards Togo grinding contract to Intercem

04 February 2020

Togo-based cement producer CimMetal has placed the order for various equipment for its 2.5Mta VRM-based grinding plant at Lomé with Austrian equipment supplier Intercem.

The order includes a 1000tph truck unloading station, a 25,000tph additives storage facility, a 1000tph truck loading station, two 50,000t clinker silos, four Rotopackers, 10 truck scales and the corresponding laboratory equipment.

The steel construction, entire sheet metal fabrication, subsystems, electrical equipment as well as the complete engineering and supervision of erection and commissioning are also included in the scope of supply and services. All equipment is supplied exclusively by renowned European manufacturers.

The plant's material conveyors have a capacity of 1200tph and are installed in a closed gallery to ensure dust-free transport in the sensitive location near Lomé port.

The opening ceremony is expected to take place at short notice with production scheduled to start in the 1Q21.

