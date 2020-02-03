CemNet.com » Cement News » Qassim Cement sees net profit treble in 2019

Qassim Cement sees net profit treble in 2019

By ICR Newsroom
03 February 2020


Saudi Arabia-based Qassim Cement Co reported a 83.7 per cent increase in revenue to SAR781.9m (US$208.5m) in 2019 from SAR425.7m in 2018.

The company net profit after zakat and tax nearly trebled to SAR360.7m in 2019. In 2018 it was SAR120.8m.

The company attributes the improvements to a rise in sales and an increase in average selling price.

