SCG sees 14% revenue increase from Cambodian operations

04 February 2020

Thailand’s Siam Cement Group has reported a 13.9 per cent YoY increase in sales revenue from its Cambodian operations in 2019, rising to US$451m from US$396m in the previous year.



In the final quarter of 2019, sales advanced 17 per cent YoY to US$114m, driven by its cement and construction materials business, according to a press release.

"Cambodia’s economy continued to achieve robust growth during the fourth quarter of last year. The construction sector remained healthy thanks to public investment in infrastructure development and the continuing inflow of investment in construction, particularly from China, at new emerging casino towns at Cambodian borders," said the company.

Published under