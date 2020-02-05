Dewan Cement makes changes in top management

Dewan Cement Ltd (DCL) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about changes in top management. Company Secretary, Muhammad Hanif Germany stated in a bourse filing that Haroon Iqbal, Syed Muhammad Anwar, Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqi, Waseem-ul-Haque Ansari, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Muhammad Baqar Jafferi and Aziz ul-Haque have elected as the directors of the company.



The new appointments have taken place on, and are thus effective from Monday, 27 January 2020.



Ishtiaq Ahmed was appointed as chairman Board of Directors and Syed Muhammad Anwar as CEO with effect from Monday, 3 February 2020.



Dewan Cement has two plants, one in KPK and other in Sindh province with combine capacity of 2.89Mta of cement.

