CIMAF Ghana Ltd extends its product range

05 February 2020

CIMAF Ghana Ltd has announced the introduction of newly-improved cement grade, 42.5R B-L, to its line of products.



"This is not just an addition, but a much-needed grade to give users every needed grade for every stage within the construction ladder of any project, with the same hallmark of quality to make sure that consumers get the best out of the standard within every grade bracket," said the company's General Manager, Bennis Mohammed.



He added that CIMAF, which launched operations in the country three years ago, has fast become the preferred brand for those in the construction sector.

