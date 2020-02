Sumitomo Osaka Cement sees 55% increase in net profit

Japan’s Sumitomo Osaka Cement has seen a 54.5 per cent YoY increase in net profit to JPY7.7bn (US$70.05m) for the nine-month period ended December 2019. Total sales saw a 3.3 per cent decline to JPY181.9bn, while operating profit rose 6.6 per cent to JPY10.7bn.

For the full year ending March 2020, net profit is expected to advance 37.2 per cent YoY to JPY10.7bn and sales to decrease 2.4 per cent to JPY245bn.

