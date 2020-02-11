Anjani Portland Cement sees profit rise 165%

India’s Anjani Portland Cement has seen a 165 per cent increase in net profit to INR62.8m (US$881,229) for the quarter ending 31 December 2019, rising from INR23.7m in the year-ago period. However, net income declined 15 per cent YoY to INR938.1m from INR1.1bn.



In the first nine months of the FY19-20, net sales fell 2.5 per cent YoY to INR3.1bn from INR3.18bn. Despite this, profit advanced 177.6 per cent to INR323.1m from INR116.4m.

