Anjani Portland Cement sees profit rise 165%

India’s Anjani Portland Cement has seen a 165 per cent increase in net profit to INR62.8m (US$881,229) for the quarter ending 31 December 2019, rising from INR23.7m in the year-ago period. However, net income declined 15 per cent YoY to INR938.1m from INR1.1bn.
In the first nine months of the FY19-20, net sales fell 2.5 per cent YoY to INR3.1bn from INR3.18bn. Despite this, profit advanced 177.6 per cent to INR323.1m from INR116.4m.
India’s Anjani Portland Cement has seen a 165 per cent increase in net profit to INR62.8m (US$881,229) for the quarter ending 31 December 2019, rising from INR23.7m in the year-ago period. However, net income declined 15 per cent YoY to INR938.1m from INR1.1bn.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email