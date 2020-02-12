Bedeschi wins Tan Thang cement order

12 February 2020

Bedeschi SpA has signed a contract for the supply of all the raw material crushing, transporting and storage machines at the Tan Thang cement plant Nhe An province, Vietnam. The new plant will have a cement production capacity of 2Mta.



The raw material handling order includes an 850tph crusher, a circular storage unit with an 850tph stacker and 350tph reclaimer. One clay crusher with an apron feeder and a 300tph Bedeschi double-roller crusher and a 200tph bucket reclaimer will also be delivered. The coal handling section will see a 200tph luffing and travelling stacker as well as a 100tph scraper reclaimer.



The supply includes all connecting belt conveyors, including one long conveyor that connects the quarry to the cement plant, and all the dedusting filters for the conveyors.

