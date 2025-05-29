Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials North America has announced key upgrades to its cement distribution terminal in Cementon, New York. These upgrades include a new packaging line for bagged products, increased cement storage and a new fully-automated palletising system.

The new rotary packing machine, supplied by Haver & Boecker USA, is capable of packaging 200tph and will support continued growth of the company’s bagged cement business. A new high-performance fully automated palletising system, supplied by Beumer Corp, has also been installed after the packaging line to optimise the stacking, loading and delivery of bagged cement products.

Additionally, the company has invested in improvements to expand cement storage capacity and increase silo transfer capabilities to better support and grow its bulk cement business.

“We are pleased to make these investments in our Cementon Terminal in Greene County, New York,” said Matteo Rozzanigo, president of Heidelberg Materials North America’s Northeast Region. “These upgrades enable us to operate more efficiently, provide better service to our customers and increase our reach in this important market.”