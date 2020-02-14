Vicat reports 6% increase in consolidated sales for 2019

14 February 2020

Vicat has reported a 6.1 per cent increase in consolidated sales to EUR2.74bn for 2019, rising from EUR2.58bn in the previous year. EBITDA showed a similar 6.9 per cent YoY growth to EUR526m from EUR492m, while the EBITDA margin edged up to 19.2 per cent from 19.1 per cent in 2018.



"The Vicat Group’s solid performance in 2019 reflects the relevance and robustness of its business model. Strong growth in France, India, the USA, Africa and Kazakhstan helped offset difficult market conditions in Turkey and Egypt. Furthermore, in line with our strategy of targeted acquisitions, the purchase of Ciplan in Brazil, in January 2019, allowed the Group to continue its international growth in a region offering strong potential by integrating teams and assets of the highest quality," said Guy Sidos, chairman and CEO.



The company’s cement segment saw a two per cent decline in sales volumes to 22.388Mt from 22.833Mt in 2018. However, operational sales for the division climbed 5.7 per cent YoY to EUR1.57bn. In concrete & aggregates, the company’s operational sales were up 8.6 per cent YoY to EUR1.09bn.



Vicat’s strong EBITDA result was supported by India (19.9 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA), the USA (+12.7 per cent), France (+3.5 per cent), Africa (+4.4 per cent) and Kazakhstan (+5.8 per cent). These results offset a significant 44.3 per cent YoY fall in EBITDA for Turkey in 2019, on the back of a volume decline, alongside a 45.5 per cent decrease for Egypt and 1.9 per cent drop in Switzerland.

