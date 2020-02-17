Wonder Cement launches digital cement bag campaign

17 February 2020

Wonder Cement of India has launched its digital campaign, 'Har Raah Mein Wonder Hai', designed specifically to run on platforms such Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The campaign also marks Wonder Cement being the first-ever Indian cement brand to enter the world of the video application IGTV. No other brand in this category has created content specific to the platform.



The objective of the campaign is to reach out to the end-user digitally with a story, screenplay and script that encapsulates the journey of a cement bag. The story takes the viewer through the journey of a 'cement bag' in an innovative way, describing the initial stages at the plant, followed by the manufacturing processes till the final delivery



In an era where cement brands are seen speaking about strength and long-lasting power and even getting brand ambassadors on board, Wonder Cement aims to break free of the marketing stereotypes and show its commitment to end-to-end logistics and cement quality. All of this shown through the eyes of a cement bag.

Launching the campaign Sanjay Joshi, executive director of Wonder Cement, said: "Cement as a product poses a unique marketing challenge. Most consumers will build their homes once and therefore buy cement once in a lifetime. It is critical for a cement company to connect with their consumers emotionally. As a part of our communication strategy, it is our endeavour to reach out to a large audience of this country through digital. Wonder Cement always a pioneer in digital, with the launch of our IGTV campaign #HarRahMeinWonderHai, is the first brand in the cement category to venture into this space. Through this campaign, we have captured the emotional journey of a cement bag through its own perspective and depicted what it takes to lay the foundation of one's dreams and turn them into reality."









