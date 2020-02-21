SungShin Cement posts 11% net profit rise

South Korea’s SungShin Cement has reported a full-year revenue of KRW714.64bn (US$590.2m) in 2019, 3.9 per cent up when compared with KRW688.07bn reported in 2018.



However, operating profit fell 30.2 per cent YoY from KRW29.27bn to KRW20.43bn in 2019. Net profit rose 11.4 per cent from KRW16.61bn to KRW18.5bn in 2019.

