Najran Cement reports SAR53.5m profit in 2019

26 February 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Najran Cement Co has reported a net profit of SAR53.5m (US$14.27m) in 2019, a significant improvement upon the SAR83.5m net loss in the previous year.



Sales also advanced 49.6 per cent YoY to SAR416.4m from SAR278.4m in 2018, on the back of an increase in sales volumes and prices.

