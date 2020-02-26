CemNet.com » Cement News » Najran Cement reports SAR53.5m profit in 2019

Najran Cement reports SAR53.5m profit in 2019

Najran Cement reports SAR53.5m profit in 2019
26 February 2020


Saudi Arabia’s Najran Cement Co has reported a net profit of SAR53.5m (US$14.27m) in 2019, a significant improvement upon the SAR83.5m net loss in the previous year.

Sales also advanced 49.6 per cent YoY to SAR416.4m from SAR278.4m in 2018, on the back of an increase in sales volumes and prices.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Saudi Arabia Najran Cement Company business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com