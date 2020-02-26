Qatar National Cement Co to diversify product range to meet infrastructure demands

Qatar National Cement Co (QNCC) has reaffirmed its support to the country's infrastructure development, adding that it will diversify its product range by adding new products to meet the growing local demand.



QNCC Chairman, Salem bin Butti al-Naimi, said the company must increase efforts to "diversify the production by adding new types of cement to meet the demand of local market and utilise the opportunity of exporting to external markets."



The company had last year said it was looking to annually export as much as 3Mt clinker, especially to Africa, Asia (including India) and Kuwait. The export markets, which also include Yemen and Iraq, come in view of the company recently operationalising its fifth plant that will enhance clinker production by 5000tpd to 11,000tpd.



The company’s production of ordinary Portland and sulphur resistant cement reached 2.2Mt in 2019.

However, the company also produced 4.8Mt of washed sand in 2019 against 7.8Mt in 2018, while its calcium carbonate production increased to 49,000t in 2019 compared to 47,000t in 2018.





