East African Portland Cement announces 8% revenue increase

27 February 2020

Kenya’s East African Portland Cement has reported a KES1.63bn (US$16.1m) net loss in the first half of the financial year, ending 31 December 2019. This is largely consistent with the KES1.62bn net loss seen in the 1HFY18-19.

However, the company’s revenue increased eight per cent to KES1.48bn, compared with KES1.37bn in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Published under