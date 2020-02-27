Bangladesh's Meghna Group receives HSBC award

27 February 2020

Meghna Group of Industries, the parent company of Unique Cement Industries Ltd in Bangladesh, has received the first HSBC Business Excellence Award for its special achievements and significant contribution to the country's socio-economic growth.



The award was received by Mostafa Kamal, chairman and managing director of Meghna Group of Industries, and former president of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA).



HSBC awarded to eight organisations including Square Group (Textiles division), DBL Group, Janata Sadat Group, Walton Group, Amigo Bangladesh Ltd, Max Group, Meghna Group of Industries and Brac.



The event was organised in association with the Ministry of Commerce and UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) in Dhaka last month.

Published under