Tabuk Cement posts SAR24.2m profit in 2019

Saudi-based Tabuk Cement Co has posted a net profit after zakat and tax of SAR24.2m (US$6.45m) in 2019, versus a loss of SAR98.9m in 2018.
Sales in 2019 surged 59.8 per cent to SAR238.7m from SAR149.4m in the previous year on the back of increases in sales volumes and higher sales prices.
