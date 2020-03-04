Lafarge Zimbabwe appoints new Chief Executive

Lafarge Zimbabwe (LafargeHolcim group) has appointed Precious Murena-Nyika as its new chief executive. Siame Kaulule, who previously held the position, left in January 2020 to take up a new position for the company in South Africa.



"Precious Murena-Nyika was yesterday confirmed as the new Lafarge Zimbabwe CE. The announcement was done by Lafarge East and Southern Africa area manager Pierre Deleplanque, who is in the country. Her appointment came at a time there have been calls to have a local CE who fully appreciates the dynamics of the market," a source told NewsDay.



Before her elevation, Murena-Nyika was director for human resources and communications at Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe. She is the immediate past president for the Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe.

