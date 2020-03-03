CemNet.com » Cement News » Shree Cement operates largest kiln in the world

Shree Cement operates largest kiln in the world

Shree Cement operates largest kiln in the world
By ICR Newsroom
03 March 2020


Shree Cement has increased kiln capacity to 14,500tpd following improvements at its Ras Al Khaimah plant in the UAE, making its the world’s largest operational kiln. The kiln surpasses the previous record-holder, ACC’s Wadi II plant in Karnataka, India, by 2000tpd.

Shree Cement’s current installed capacitdy is 41.9Mta. In 2018 the company acquired Union Cement with its Ras Al Khaimah plant. The production facility has four kiln lines, but only one is currently active.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: United Arab Emirates UAE Shree Cement kiln capacity 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com