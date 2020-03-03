Shree Cement operates largest kiln in the world

ICR Newsroom By 03 March 2020

Shree Cement has increased kiln capacity to 14,500tpd following improvements at its Ras Al Khaimah plant in the UAE, making its the world’s largest operational kiln. The kiln surpasses the previous record-holder, ACC’s Wadi II plant in Karnataka, India, by 2000tpd.



Shree Cement’s current installed capacitdy is 41.9Mta. In 2018 the company acquired Union Cement with its Ras Al Khaimah plant. The production facility has four kiln lines, but only one is currently active.

