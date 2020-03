JSW Cement launches Jajpur grinding plant

04 March 2020

JSW Cement has announced that it has recently inaugurated the 1.2Mta Jajpur cement plant in Odisha, India.



The launch was graced by the honourable Ratan Jindal, Parth Jindal and Abhyuday Jindal. With this expansion JSW Cement's cement capacity has expanded to 14Mta.

