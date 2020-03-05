Yanbu Cement reports 183% rise in net profit for 2019

05 March 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Cement has reported a 182.7 per cent increase in net profit to SAR257.8m (US$68.75m) for 2019, compared to SAR91.2m in the previous year.



The company’s revenue also climbed 27.2 per cent YoY to SAR975.7m from SAR767.1m.

Published under