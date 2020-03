Sagar Cements records 8% YoY fall in production

06 March 2020

India’s Sagar Cements has seen its standalone cement production fall 7.9 per cent to 207,860t in February 2020, compared to 225,751t in the year-ago period. Consolidated cement production was also down 3.6 per cent YoY to 287,833t from 298,540t.

The company's standalone cement sales for the month declined 2.6 per cent YoY to 212,002t from 217,540t in February 2019. However, consolidated cement sales increased 2.4 per cent YoY to 294,518t from 287,512t.

