CemNet.com » Cement News » Cemex and Buzzi Unicem complete Kosmos Cement sale to Eagle Materials Inc

09 March 2020


Cemex has divested its 75 per cent share in its partnership with Buzzi Unicem of Kosmos Cement in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, to Eagle Materials Inc. The divestment is for an aggregate amount of US$665m, of which Cemex will receive approximately US$499m.

Meanwhile, Buzzi Unicem has sold its 25 per cent share in Kosmos Cement to Eagle Materials Inc. The deal includes the divestment of the Louisville cement plant and seven terminals and raw material reserves.

