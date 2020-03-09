Cemex and Buzzi Unicem complete Kosmos Cement sale to Eagle Materials Inc

Cemex has divested its 75 per cent share in its partnership with Buzzi Unicem of Kosmos Cement in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, to Eagle Materials Inc. The divestment is for an aggregate amount of US$665m, of which Cemex will receive approximately US$499m.
Meanwhile, Buzzi Unicem has sold its 25 per cent share in Kosmos Cement to Eagle Materials Inc. The deal includes the divestment of the Louisville cement plant and seven terminals and raw material reserves.
Cemex has divested its 75 per cent share in its partnership with Buzzi Unicem of Kosmos Cement in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, to Eagle Materials Inc. The divestment is for an aggregate amount of US$665m, of which Cemex will receive approximately US$499m.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email