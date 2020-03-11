CemNet.com » Cement News » TCK posts 15% decline in net profit for 2019

11 March 2020


Bosnia’s Tvornica Cementa Kakanj (TCK) has posted a 14.9 per cent YoY decline in net profit to BAM14.3m (US$8.4m) in 2019, compared with BAM16.8m in the previous year.

The company’s operating revenue increased 1.8 per cent to BAM73.4m, while operating costs advanced 3.8 per cent to BAM57.3m.

