TCK posts 15% decline in net profit for 2019

Bosnia’s Tvornica Cementa Kakanj (TCK) has posted a 14.9 per cent YoY decline in net profit to BAM14.3m (US$8.4m) in 2019, compared with BAM16.8m in the previous year.
The company’s operating revenue increased 1.8 per cent to BAM73.4m, while operating costs advanced 3.8 per cent to BAM57.3m.
