Suez Cement looks to sell stake in Hilal Cement

11 March 2020


Egypt’s Suez Cement has decided to place its 51 per cent stake in Kuwait-based Hilal Cement up for sale, according to a statement to the country’s stock exchange.

Elsewhere, the company’s board has also approved a proposal to obtain a three-year US$125m loan from HeidelbergCement, its parent company. The funds are expected to be used to offset local overdue payments.

