Cementarnica Usje sees profit up 22%

North Macedonia’s Cementarnica Usje (Titan Cement) has reported a 21.5 per cent YoY rise in profit to MKD1.27bn (US$23.15m) in 2019.
Domestic sales advanced 8.2 per cent to MKD3.15bn, while international sales climbed 8.7 per cent to MKD1.64bn. Operating revenue increased by 9.5 per cent to MKD5.03bn.
