CemNet.com » Cement News » Cementarnica Usje sees profit up 22%

Cementarnica Usje sees profit up 22%

Cementarnica Usje sees profit up 22%
16 March 2020


North Macedonia’s Cementarnica Usje (Titan Cement) has reported a 21.5 per cent YoY rise in profit to MKD1.27bn (US$23.15m) in 2019.

Domestic sales advanced 8.2 per cent to MKD3.15bn, while international sales climbed 8.7 per cent to MKD1.64bn. Operating revenue increased by 9.5 per cent to MKD5.03bn.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Cementarnica Usje North Macedonia business results 