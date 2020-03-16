Bim Son Cement announces sales targets for 2020

Vietnam’s Bim Son Cement JSC has announced a sales target of 5.6Mt of cement and clinker in 2020, up 30.2 per cent compared to 4.3Mt in 2019.
The company is also aiming to reach a pretax profit of VND265bn (US$11.42m) for the year, a rise of 35.6 per cent on VND195.5bn last year.
