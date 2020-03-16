CemNet.com » Cement News » Bim Son Cement announces sales targets for 2020

Bim Son Cement announces sales targets for 2020

Bim Son Cement announces sales targets for 2020
16 March 2020


Vietnam’s Bim Son Cement JSC has announced a sales target of 5.6Mt of cement and clinker in 2020, up 30.2 per cent compared to 4.3Mt in 2019.

The company is also aiming to reach a pretax profit of VND265bn (US$11.42m) for the year, a rise of 35.6 per cent on VND195.5bn last year.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Vietnam Bim Son Cement business results 